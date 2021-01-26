PFG Advisors Sells 642 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.22. 2,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.