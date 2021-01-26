PFG Advisors Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Shares of PSCH stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.21. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,377. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.94.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

