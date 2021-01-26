PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LHX traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $182.79. 6,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.