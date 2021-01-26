iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.99. 25,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.44 and a fifty-two week high of $402.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

