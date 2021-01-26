Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 739,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $7,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. 56,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

