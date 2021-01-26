Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) by 154.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,350 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Boqii were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boqii alerts:

NYSE BQ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16. Boqii Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.