Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 368.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 114,905 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. 508,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,767,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 127.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.15.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

