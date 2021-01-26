Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $214.37. 76,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,060,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 343.88, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.69 and its 200 day moving average is $177.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.