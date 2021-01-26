Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,883 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. 370,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,662,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

