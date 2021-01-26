Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,772.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Insiders purchased 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

