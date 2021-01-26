Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.71. 88,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,720,887. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47.

