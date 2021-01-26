Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average is $144.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $170.69. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

