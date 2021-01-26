Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,548. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

