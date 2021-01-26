Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

FRBK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,431. The company has a market cap of $167.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.32. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.