Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,272,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUMG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,710 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

