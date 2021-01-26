6,000 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 over the last three months. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. 7,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.39 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

