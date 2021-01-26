Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.67

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 3075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Veoneer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 118,708 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 34.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

