PFG Advisors Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 194,235 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

