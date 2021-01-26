Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

SOXX traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $415.37. 8,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.79. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $426.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

