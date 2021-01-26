Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,224. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

