iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.44

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.44 and last traded at $167.55, with a volume of 11704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

