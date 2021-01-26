Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.19

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.19 and last traded at $80.19, with a volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth $27,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

