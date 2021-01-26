Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 245.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $24,670,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.05. 23,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

