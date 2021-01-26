China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 62,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 579,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 million and a PE ratio of -19.50.

About China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

