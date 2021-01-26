Csenge Advisory Group Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,567. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.001 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

