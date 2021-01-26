Investors Buy High Volume of CarParts.com Call Options (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,088 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical volume of 3,899 call options.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,898,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,734,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTS stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 239,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.63 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

