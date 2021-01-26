ColossusXT Market Capitalization Tops $3.97 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $627.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.16 or 0.01162304 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007942 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001051 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,639,124,104 coins and its circulating supply is 12,598,082,277 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.