Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.0431 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Axe has a market cap of $226,933.18 and approximately $110,249.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00670887 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.