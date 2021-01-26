Pizza 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Pizza has a total market cap of $375,191.34 and approximately $5.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Pizza token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00025019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.