Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,267,993.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,927 shares of company stock worth $25,913,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth approximately $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

