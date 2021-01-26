Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $706.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $724.00 million and the lowest is $692.53 million. Waters posted sales of $716.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

Shares of WAT traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,910. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $276.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.24 and its 200 day moving average is $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 30.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Waters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

