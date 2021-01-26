Zacks: Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.33. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.72. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,109. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,694,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 341,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

