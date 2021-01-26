Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $27,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cubic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of CUB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.85 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

