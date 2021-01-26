Beach Point Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,559 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for 0.2% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162,035 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 322,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 295,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,993. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $57.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

