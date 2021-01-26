Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.16. 465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.94. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $181.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

