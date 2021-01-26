Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.04. 11,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,402. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

