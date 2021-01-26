Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,289,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.70. 111,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,370. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $312.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.96 and a 200 day moving average of $294.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.