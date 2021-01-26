Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 22,608 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,608 shares during the period. Match Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $50,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $1,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Match Group by 314.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 954.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $4,442,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of -211.24, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.