Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $39,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,786. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

