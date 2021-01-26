Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $31.30 Million Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,357,227 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $31,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,364.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. 23,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,904. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

