Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,321 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $33,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $73.84. 1,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -278.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.