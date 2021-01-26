PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.74.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

