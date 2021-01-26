salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.03. The firm has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,592 shares of company stock worth $25,524,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.