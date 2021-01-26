Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,444 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average is $133.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.