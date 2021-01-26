AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.