Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,533 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.