Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,216 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.