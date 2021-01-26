Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $73,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VB stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.51. 583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $210.49.

