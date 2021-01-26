Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

FMAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

