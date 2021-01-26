Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.
FMAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.
Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.