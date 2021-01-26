Band Protocol Price Down 15.6% This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $175.83 million and approximately $190.68 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $8.58 or 0.00027234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00806485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.75 or 0.04195645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

